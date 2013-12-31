Dec 31 India-focused mining company Vedanta
Resources Plc said on Tuesday its Chief Executive
Mahendra Singh Mehta had agreed to stay on at the helm until the
end of March 2014, giving the London-listed miner time to search
for his successor.
The company, which produces aluminium, copper, zinc, silver
and iron ore, said Mehta's contract was due to expire on Dec.
31.
Vedanta, controlled by metal tycoon Anil Agarwal, has been
led by Mehta since October 2008. The company has operations in
India, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Ireland, Liberia,
Australia and Sri Lanka.