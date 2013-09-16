LONDON, Sept 16 India-focused miner Vedanta has appointed former Rio Tinto chief executive Tom Albanese as chairman of subsidiary Vedanta Resources Holdings, acting as an advisor to the group and its board on operations.

Monday's appointment marks a return for Albanese, who was ousted in January from the top job at Rio, the world's third-largest diversified miner, after the group revealed a $14 billion writedown almost entirely on the value of his two most significant acquisitions - the Alcan aluminium group and Mozambican coal.

New Jersey-born, Alaska-trained Albanese had until January survived the consequences of his disastrous $38 billion acquisition of Alcan in 2007, a bruising top-of-the-market deal when Rio was under pressure from rivals to bulk up or be bought.

Vedanta has just completed an 18-month overhaul of its byzantine structure, which has left the resources group leaner and better able to cut debt. The streamlining has also, though, raised questions over future ambitions and the temptation to use new-found flexibility for more deals.

Vedanta Resources Holdings is 100 percent owned by Vedanta Resources Plc, the company said on Monday.