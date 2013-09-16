LONDON, Sept 16 India-focused miner Vedanta
has appointed former Rio Tinto chief executive
Tom Albanese as chairman of subsidiary Vedanta Resources
Holdings, acting as an advisor to the group and its board on
operations.
Monday's appointment marks a return for Albanese, who was
ousted in January from the top job at Rio, the world's
third-largest diversified miner, after the group revealed a $14
billion writedown almost entirely on the value of his two most
significant acquisitions - the Alcan aluminium group and
Mozambican coal.
New Jersey-born, Alaska-trained Albanese had until January
survived the consequences of his disastrous $38 billion
acquisition of Alcan in 2007, a bruising top-of-the-market deal
when Rio was under pressure from rivals to bulk up or be bought.
Vedanta has just completed an 18-month overhaul of its
byzantine structure, which has left the resources group leaner
and better able to cut debt. The streamlining has also, though,
raised questions over future ambitions and the temptation to use
new-found flexibility for more deals.
Vedanta Resources Holdings is 100 percent owned by Vedanta
Resources Plc, the company said on Monday.