May 15 Vedanta Resources Plc, the mining
company majority owned by one-time scrap metal dealer Anil
Agarwal, reported a fall in revenue and core earnings for 2013.
The company said core earnings for the financial year ended
March 31 decreased 8.5 percent to $4.49 billion. Revenue fell
11.6 percent to $12.95 billion.
Analysts on average expected the company to report revenue
of $13.16 billion and core earnings of $4.47 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Vedanta raised its final dividend to 39 cents from 37 cents
a year earlier.
