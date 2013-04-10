LONDON, April 10 Vedanta Resources PLC :
* Full year production growth across oil & gas, copper,
aluminium, lead and
silver
* Oil & gas full year production 19% higher driven by 32%
production growth at
rajasthan
* Production of refined zinc was 181,000 tonnes in Q4, full
year production was
660,000 tonnes
* Integrated production of refined lead was 32,000 tonnes in Q4
and 107,000
tonnes for the full year
* Iron ore operations continue to be affected by suspension of
mining in goa
and karnataka
* Zambia copper integrated production up 8% at 36,000 tonnes in
Q4 and 16%
higher at 160,000 tonnes for the full year
* Aluminium production was 10% higher at 195,000 tonnes in Q4,
and 15% higher
at 774,000 tonnes in full year