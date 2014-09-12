UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 12 VEDIA SA :
* Said on Thursday that its management presented a business strategy concerning distribution of products on the Chinese market
* Said it seeks solutions to finanace big deliveries especially for Chinese market
* Said it has been engaged in talks with its Chinese partner concerning acquisition of the remaining stake in subsidiary NDEL
* Said its supervisory board obliged the company's management to decide upon dividend policy; supervisory board sees dividend payments of up to 30 pct of net profit Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources