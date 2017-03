Sept 29 Vedia SA :

* Says its unit New Dragon Electronic Ltd receives $46,000 order to deliver electronic devices from its Hungary-based business partner

* Says its unit New Dragon Electronic Ltd receives $216,500 order for delivery of electronic devices from its Spain-based business partner Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)