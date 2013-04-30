Deutsche Bank says prepares 8 billion euro capital increase
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
April 30 Life sciences-focused software company Veeva Systems is planning an initial public offering that could come in the third quarter and has selected banks to lead the deal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The Pleasanton, California-based company has hired Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG, the sources said on Tuesday. The sources declined to speak publicly because the matter is private.
Veeva Systems, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
Veeva, which competes with Oracle, provides Web-based software for pharmaceutical representatives that allows them to track drug information and to provide documentation and data to their sales forces.
Veeva has also built a content management system for pharmaceutical companies to manage information related to drug development to maintain compliance and speed up the approval process.
The company generated around $120 million in annual revenue last year and is profitable, one of the sources said. It has more than 150 customers including large pharmaceutical companies like AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer, Eli Lilly & Co and Novartis AG, as well as biotech firms.
Veeva Systems received $4 million in funding from venture capital firm Emergence Capital in 2008.
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received an offer from private equity firms Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners to buy the lender in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1.01 billion).