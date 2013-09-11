Sept 11 Life sciences-focused software company
Veeva Systems Inc filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $150
million in an initial public offering of its common stock.
Veeva, which competes with Oracle Corp, provides
web-based software for pharmaceutical representatives that
allows them to track drug information and to provide
documentation and data to their sales forces.
The company's clients include some of the biggest
pharmaceutical companies in the world such as Novartis AG
, Merck & Co Inc, Eli Lilly and Co and
Bayer AG.
Reuters reported in April that Pleasanton, California-based
Veeva was planning an IPO that could come in the third quarter.
Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank Securities are the lead
underwriters for the IPO, Veeva told the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus on Wednesday.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price. ()
Veeva, which intends to list its common stock on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VEEV," said that net
proceeds from the offering would be used for working capital
purposes.
The company, which received $4 million in funding from
venture capital firm Emergence Capital Partners LP in 2008,
reported a profit of $599,000 on revenue of $61.2 million in
2012.
Emergence Capital is Veeva's largest shareholder with a more
than 30 percent stake.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.