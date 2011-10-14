WASHINGTON Oct 14 Four new Lockheed Martin
Corp (LMT.N) unmanned ground vehicles are to be shipped next
week en route to Afghanistan, the largest such units ever
deployed with U.S. forces.
The remotely controlled 3,800-pound, 11-foot-long "Squad
Mission Support System" is designed to do such things as
unburden a soldier's load that typically tops 100 pounds,
support mortar teams, provide mobile power and patrol
perimeters.
The all-terrain vehicle was on display here during an
annual meeting and arms bazaar of the Association of the United
States Army, held in Washington this week.
Lockheed spent more than $20 million of its own funds to
develop the system, dubbed Ox after the beasts that helped lug
previous- generation troops' loads.
Five years in the works, the unit is controlled by a
touch-screen computer that include as "come-to-me" button.
Using laser radar, it can also follow a given soldier or carry
out point-to-point missions.
The goal is to sell for less than $250,000 per unit, said
Don Nimblett, the company's top business development manager
for the project.
Lockheed foresees a potential U.S. military market of
nearly $2 billion over the next 20 years, including 3,000 to
5,000 vehicles for the Army, he said.
Future applications may include providing security for
borders and oilfields as well as firefighting and dangerous
industrial applications, the company said.
(Reporting by Jim Wolf, Editing by Bernard Orr)