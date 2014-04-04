UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 4 BMW on Friday said deliveries of its Mini and BMW-branded vehicles rose 25.4 percent in China to 107,951 vehicles in the first quarter.
Compared with the same period a year earlier, deliveries of BMW branded vehicles were up 25.3 percent, to 100,981 cars, the company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources