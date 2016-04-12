* BMW brand Q1 passenger car sales rise 6 pct to 478,743

* Mercedes-Benz passenger car sales up 12.6 pct to 483,487

* Audi Q1 sales up 4 pct to 455,750 (Updates and recasts with Q1 China growth and includes revised IHS Automotive forecast figures for 2016, 2017)

FRANKFURT, April 12 Mercedes-Benz's sales in China rose three times as fast as BMW's in the first quarter, to make the brand the biggest seller of luxury cars globally, monthly registration figures showed on Tuesday.

Mercedes, owned by Daimler, has gained an edge from a recent push to expand its operations in China where it started making a long-wheelbase version of its C-Class, its best selling model, in 2014.

China is the world's biggest car market and Mercedes' sales there jumped 36.4 percent in the first quarter of this year compared with 11.2 percent China growth for BMW, the figures showed.

BMW is still expected to sell more luxury cars globally this year than any other carmaker, despite losing out to Mercedes in the first quarter. However, analysts at IHS Automotive forecast Mercedes will knock BMW off the top stop next year for the first time in more than a decade.

M.M. Warburg analyst Marc-Rene Tonn said aside from China momentum, Mercedes is benefiting strongly from a younger model portfolio and could even beat BMW this year in terms of global sales.

"I would expect Mercedes-Benz brand to overtake BMW in terms of deliveries this year, but not by a wide margin," Tonn said.

Total sales of Mercedes-Benz in the first quarter reached 483,487, topping BMW's 478,743 cars, the registration figures showed. Ingolstadt-based rival Audi sold 455,750 vehicles in the first three months of this year.

A push beyond luxury limousines to develop compact cars and offroaders has helped Audi, BMW and Mercedes reach new sales records, extending their dominance in the luxury car sector.

Last year, Mercedes' sales rose 13.4 percent to 1.87 million cars while sales of BMW's core brand grew 5.2 percent, reaching 1.91 million. Audi sales edged up 3.6 percent to 1.80 million luxury vehicles.

IHS forecasts that Mercedes's luxury car sales will reach 1,943,068 this year, lagging BMW's 1,948,019 while Audi will sell 1,848,473.

Next year it sees Mercedes-Benz sales of 2,011,947 cars, topping BMW's 1,961,027. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Susan Fenton)