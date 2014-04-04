FRANKFURT, April 4 Daimler on Friday said that deliveries of its Mercedes-Benz passenger cars rose 13 percent in March, to 158,523 vehicles, as European clients snapped up the GLA compact offroader which hit showrooms in mid-March.

Compact vehicles including the GLA, A-Class, B-Class and CLA made up 27 percent of global deliveries, with the ageing E-Class making up 39 percent.

Ola Kaellenius, head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Cars said: "We have posted double-digit growth rates for sales in every month since the beginning of the year. We expect added impetus from the new C-class and the compact SUV GLA, which have been taking over the roads of Europe in the last few weeks."

Demand in Europe rose 7.6 percent accounting for 48 percent of all deliveries, compared with overall deliveries of 17 percent in the United States and 27 percent in China. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)