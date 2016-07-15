FRANKFURT, July 15 European sales of Volkswagen
cars dipped in June, a month of rising demand in
most large markets which helped rival volume brands Renault
, Fiat, Mazda, Kia and
Hyundai post double digit percentage sales gains.
Car registrations in Britain, Europe's second-biggest car
market behind Germany, fell 0.8 percent in June, the second drop
in more than four years, weighed by a 20 percent decline in VW
sales and an uncertain economic outlook.
VW, Europe's largest carmaker, is grappling with the biggest
business crisis in its 78-year history after admitting in
September it cheated U.S. diesel emissions tests for toxic
nitrogen oxide and in November that it also understated carbon
dioxide emissions.
Overall, European car sales jumped as most volume and
premium brands saw double-digit growth rates, data provided the
Brussels-based Association of European Carmakers (ACEA) showed
on Friday.
Registrations of June monthly new car sales in the European
Union and the European Free Trade Association increased 6.5
percent on the year, to 1,507,303 vehicles, ACEA said.
Passenger car registrations in the European Union rose for
the 34th consecutive month, with June registrations reaching
1,459,508 new cars.
Two of Europe's five biggest markets recorded double-digit
sales gains, led by Italy and Spain where registrations rose
11.9 percent and 11.2 percent respectively, while French sales
increased 0.8 percent and the region's No.1 market Germany
posted 8.3 percent growth.
Last month's expansion was driven by mass market
manufacturers Renault and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles'
(FCA) Fiat brand, jumping and 21.2 percent and 13.9 percent
respectively, ACEA said.
Germany's luxury carmakers also boosted sales, with the core
Mercedes and BMW brand sales jumping 16.1
percent and 14.6 percent respectively, while Volkswagen-owned
luxury brand Audi saw flat sales.
In early June, the European auto industry association ACEA
hiked its 2016 EU sales forecast to 14 million passenger cars or
5 percent growth year-on-year, compared with an earlier forecast
of 2 percent sales growth, predicted in January.
