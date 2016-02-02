FRANKFURT Feb 2 German January new passenger car registrations rose about 3 percent year-on-year, a slowdown from a traditionally much faster-growing December, when sales grew by 8 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, German automotive industry association VDA said on Tuesday.

Around 218,400 cars were registered in Germany last month, VDA said. Car production fell by 2 percent, and exports slipped by 6 percent. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)