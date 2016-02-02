UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Feb 2 German January new passenger car registrations rose about 3 percent year-on-year, a slowdown from a traditionally much faster-growing December, when sales grew by 8 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, German automotive industry association VDA said on Tuesday.
Around 218,400 cars were registered in Germany last month, VDA said. Car production fell by 2 percent, and exports slipped by 6 percent. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.