UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 2 Passenger car registrations in Germany rose by about 5 percent in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Between January and March, deliveries were up by about 5.5 percent, the person said. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Alexander Ratz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources