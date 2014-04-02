FRANKFURT, April 2 German new car registrations in March rose 5.4 percent, driven by gains from the major German brands except for Porsche and Smart, the Federal Motor Transport Authority KBA said on Wednesday.

Luxury vehicle registrations rose 34.3 percent, and sport utility vehicles rose 26.3 percent. The biggest gainers were electric vehicles which at 823 registrations amounted to a 331 percent rise compared with the year-earlier month, KBA said.

Porsche registrations fell 13.5 percent, and Smart vehicle registrations fell 16 percent, KBA said.

Overall, March vehicle registrations, including trucks, were up 6.6 percent, KBA said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)