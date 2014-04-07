UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 7 Germany's Audi said sales of luxury cars rose 15.4 percent in March to an all-time monthly record of 170,450 autos, citing demand for the expanded A3 model line and the Q7 sport-utility vehicle.
First-quarter deliveries were up 11.7 percent to a record 412,850 cars on demand from all major regions, the Volkswagen-owned division said on Monday.
Ingolstadt-based Audi outsold German rival Mercedes-Benz by almost 39,000 cars in the first three months. Luxury-sales champion BMW is expected to publish March sales data later this week. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by Edward Taylor)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources