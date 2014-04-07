FRANKFURT, April 7 Germany's Audi said sales of luxury cars rose 15.4 percent in March to an all-time monthly record of 170,450 autos, citing demand for the expanded A3 model line and the Q7 sport-utility vehicle.

First-quarter deliveries were up 11.7 percent to a record 412,850 cars on demand from all major regions, the Volkswagen-owned division said on Monday.

Ingolstadt-based Audi outsold German rival Mercedes-Benz by almost 39,000 cars in the first three months. Luxury-sales champion BMW is expected to publish March sales data later this week. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by Edward Taylor)