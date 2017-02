(Follows alerts)

Dec 1 Velocity Commercial Capital Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to withdraw its initial public offering but did not specify any reason.

In August last year, the company had filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $175 million in the IPO.

The Westlake Village, California-based company focuses on originating and acquiring small balance commercial real estate loans. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)