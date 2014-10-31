BRIEF-Pharmanet signs agreement to acquire 100 of Keras (Gold) Australia
* Signed a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of Keras (Gold) Australia Pty Ltd
Oct 31 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S
* Veloxis announces tentative approval of Envarsus XR
* FDA states that approval will not be final until Astagraf XL exclusivity expires
* Understands that this expiry is anticipated to occur July 19, 2016
* Disagrees that exclusivity for Astagraf XL should require delay in formal approval of Envarsus XR
* Plans to immediately appeal this decision within FDA, and will pursue all options available to it
* REG-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
WASHINGTON, March 21 President Donald Trump tried to rally Republican lawmakers behind a plan to dismantle Obamacare on Tuesday as U.S. stock markets showed their worst one-day performance since the November election.