Oct 31 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S

* Veloxis announces tentative approval of Envarsus XR

* FDA states that approval will not be final until Astagraf XL exclusivity expires

* Understands that this expiry is anticipated to occur July 19, 2016

* Disagrees that exclusivity for Astagraf XL should require delay in formal approval of Envarsus XR

* Plans to immediately appeal this decision within FDA, and will pursue all options available to it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)