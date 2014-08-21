BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017
August 21Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S
* Said on Wednesday Q2 revenue was DKK 12.2 million versus DKK 6.9 million
* Said Q2 operating loss DKK 35.9 million versus loss DKK 42.7 million
* Said Q2 loss before tax DKK 34.6 million versus loss DKK 45 million
Said will receive a milestone payment of $15 million from its European partner Chiesi in Q3 2014 which is in line with expectations
Further company coverage:
Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering