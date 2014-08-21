August 21Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S

* Said on Wednesday Q2 revenue was DKK 12.2 million versus DKK 6.9 million

* Said Q2 operating loss DKK 35.9 million versus loss DKK 42.7 million

* Said Q2 loss before tax DKK 34.6 million versus loss DKK 45 million

* Said will receive a milestone payment of $15 million from its European partner Chiesi in Q3 2014 which is in line with expectations Source text for Eikon:

