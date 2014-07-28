Belgium's Tigenix says heart attack stem cell trial successful
BRUSSELS, March 13 Belgian biotech group Tigenix said on Monday its medical trial with a novel treatment for patients at risk of heart failure after a coronary attack was successful.
July 28 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S : * Envarsus receives European Marketing Authorization for treatment of both
kidney and liver transplant patients * NDA for Envarsus XR is under regulatory review by FDA and has a PDUFA action
date of October 30, 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
BRUSSELS, March 13 Belgian biotech group Tigenix said on Monday its medical trial with a novel treatment for patients at risk of heart failure after a coronary attack was successful.
* Says it set coupon rate at 4.89 percent for 2017 1st tranche bonds via public offering
* Says it plans to issue up to 30.5 million shares at 11.49 yuan per share for Shenzhen IPO