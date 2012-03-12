March 12 Mobile marketing company Velti Plc posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by higher mobile advertising revenue, and forecast first-quarter revenue largely above estimates, sending its shares up more than 13 percent in morning trade on Monday.

The company sees first-quarter revenue of $44 million to $48 million, largely above analyst estimates of $45 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, net income rose to $25 million, or 40 cents per share, from $2 million, or 5 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 59 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 52 percent to $87.1 million, while mobile advertising revenue was up 67 percent.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 48 cents per share on revenue of $81.8 million.

Velti's shares were trading at their highest level in more than six months at $11.35 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)