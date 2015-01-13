Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 Velto Cars SA :
* Plans to raise capital by 10,680,000 zlotys ($3 million) to 14.2 mln zlotys
* Will issue 106,800,000 series D shares of issue price of 0.15 zloty per share via private subscription offer
* Newly issued series D shares will be eligible for dividend payments from FY 2015
* Current shareholders of company won't be granted pre-emptive rights for new series D shares Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6227 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order