Jan 13 Velto Cars SA :

* Plans to raise capital by 10,680,000 zlotys ($3 million) to 14.2 mln zlotys

* Will issue 106,800,000 series D shares of issue price of 0.15 zloty per share via private subscription offer

* Newly issued series D shares will be eligible for dividend payments from FY 2015

* Current shareholders of company won't be granted pre-emptive rights for new series D shares Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.6227 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)