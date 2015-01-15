Jan 15 Velto Cars SA :

* Cezary Nowosad decreases his stake in the company to 3.46 percent from 14.47 percent following registration of the company's capital increase

* The number of the Velto Cars' shares owned by Nowosad has not changed, following the capital increase, and amounts to 1,215,861 shares Source text for Eikon:

