Jan 15 Velto Cars SA :

* TK Invest Sp. z o.o. acquires 76.07 percent stake in the company

* TK Invest Sp. z o.o., which previously did not own any of the company's shares, buys 26,700,000 of Velto Cars' series C shares of nominal value of 0.1 zloty ($1 = 3.6391 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)