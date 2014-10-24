Oct 24 Velto Cars SA :

* Said on Thursday it will increase its capital by 2,670,000 zlotys via issuance of 26.7 mln series C shares of nominal value of 0.1 zloty each

* Said the aforementioned shares' owners will be entitled to dividend payments from Jan. 1, 2015

* Said shares will be issued within next 3 months via private placement to investors selected by the management

