Sept 26 Velto SA :

* Says will raise capital by 400,000 zlotys

* Says will issue 4 million series C shares of nominal value of 0.1 zloty per share

* Says will offer new shares to private investors

* Says new shares will be issued at issue price of 0.1 zloty Source text for Eikon:

