By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 10 A federal judge has dismissed
part of The Velvet Underground's lawsuit accusing the Andy
Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts of violating its rights to
an iconic banana image used on the rock band's best-known album.
While Velvet Underground's trademark case remains untouched,
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan rejected its
request for a court order that the Warhol Foundation had no
copyright claim to the banana image.
Nathan said the Warhol Foundation's agreement not to sue for
copyright infringement over Velvet Underground's use of the
image eliminated any copyright dispute for her to resolve,
according to a decision released Friday evening.
Velvet Underground sued in January for damages and an
injunction after reading about plans by the Warhol Foundation to
license the banana image for cases, sleeves and bags for Apple
Inc's iPhone and iPad.
The image features a large banana and stylized Andy Warhol
signature, and was used on the band's first album, "The Velvet
Underground & Nico." Rolling Stone magazine ranks the 1967
release 13th on its list of the greatest albums of all time.
Founded by Lou Reed and John Cale, Velvet Underground
developed a collaboration with Warhol that included the pop
artist's design of the cover art.
Nathan rejected Velvet Underground's arguments that the
Warhol Foundation could still claim a copyright interest despite
agreeing not to sue, and that the agreement was not broad enough
because it did not appear to cover future licensees.
"Because the Warhol Foundation has broadly covenanted not to
sue Velvet Underground," Nathan wrote, "there is no underlying
cause of action sounding in copyright for Velvet Underground to
head off."
She dismissed the copyright claim without prejudice, meaning
that it could be brought again.
Clifford James, a lawyer for Velvet Underground, said his
client disagrees with the decision and added that Andy Warhol
never copyrighted the banana design.
"The Velvet Underground is confident it will prevail on its
trademark claims," he said.
Joshua Paul, a lawyer for the Warhol Foundation, declined to
comment.
Velvet Underground broke up as a performing unit in 1972,
but it claimed exclusive use of the banana design in licensed
merchandising for more than a quarter century. It also said the
design is in the public domain and thus cannot be copyrighted.
The Warhol Foundation has countered that Velvet Underground
had no enforceable trademark rights to the design.
Apple was not named as a defendant. Warhol died in 1987. The
Warhol Foundation is based in New York, where Velvet Underground
was formed.
The case is The Velvet Underground v. Andy Warhol Foundation
for the Visual Arts Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 12-00201.