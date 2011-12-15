PRAGUE Dec 15 Czech investment group KKCG is looking to buy a 16 percent stake in Gazprom-owned gas company Vemex from a Swiss-based shareholder by the year-end, Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Thursday.

The daily, citing two sources, said KKCG will buy the stake from EW EastWest Consult. According to market sources, the price could be close to 1 billion crowns ($50.5 million)

KKCG was not available to comment.

Vemex, in the Czech market since 2006, has around a 10 percent market share in the central European country.

It aims to increase its gas sales by around 12.5 percent in 2012 to 900 million cubic metres, the company's market and PR director Hugo Kysilka said in Gazprom's in-house magazine last month.

Earlier this year, Vemex bought a controlling stake in Czech energy retailer RSP Energy, marking the first time one of Gazprom's foreign affiliates will sell directly to retail customers.

European Union regulators in September carried out raids at Gazprom's European subsidiaries, including Vemex, in a probe into possible monopoly practices. ($1 = 19.79 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Dan Lalor)