Jan 29 Venaxis Inc said the U.S. FDA did not find its appendicitis test to be "substantially equivalent" to standard of care, dampening its hopes of marketing the test faster and sending its shares down 65 percent in premarket trading.

The Food and Drug Administration's process allows medical devices to get to market faster if they are "substantially equivalent" to products already being sold.

Venaxis' blood-based test, APPY1, helps identify patients who are less likely to develop acute appendicitis.

The company said it would consider exploring different study protocols to address the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's concern.

Venaxis applied for FDA clearance for its test in March 2014. The test is already cleared in Europe.

APPY1 is initially being developed for pediatric, adolescent, and young adult patients with abdominal pain, as this population is at the highest risk for appendicitis.

While acute appendicitis can also be diagnosed through a CT scan, there have been concerns about risks of radiation exposure from medical imaging.

Venaxis shares closed at $2.04 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. They fell to 70 cents in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)