HONG KONG, June 7 (BASIS POINT) - Venetian Macau Ltd has
sent out term sheets to relationship banks for an up to US$2.25
billion six-year financing, sources said.
The gaming giant was earlier reported to be talking to banks
on a potential refinancing of its US$3.7 billion loan from
September 2011. Sources said the new deal is for refinancing and
a new development plot in Macau.
The financing is split into an up to US$1.5 billion
revolving credit and an up to US$750 million term loan.
The facility can be funded in HK$, MOP or US$. The average
life is around five years.
The margin is based on a consolidated leverage ratio grid,
opening at 150 bp over Libor. The margin is 125 bp over Libor
for leverage ratio of one time or less, 150 bp for 1-2 times,
175 bp for 2-2.5 times, or 200bp for over 2.5 times.
Banks are now being invited to join at a top level and asked
to commit by June 14. Bank meetings could be held in Macau
and/or Taipei in early July with general syndication scheduled
after, and closing targeted for August.
The Venetian Macau name has been actively sought in the
secondary market. In December, the gaming paper was on offer at
96-98% of par.
The existing US$3.7bn financing due November 2016 is
denominated in HK$, MOP and US$ and comprises a US$3.2 billion
amortising term loan and a US$500 million revolving credit.
Coordinating arrangers on the deal were Bank of China Macau,
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs,
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Macau, Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp, BNP Paribas, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Credit
Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, ING Bank, UBS and UOB.
In primary, both tranches paid a top-level all-in of 254 bp
via an initial margin of 225 bp over Hibor or Libor. Average
life was at 4.5 years after a three-year grace period.
The margin, based on a leverage grid, is now at 150 bp over
Libor. The financing is borrowed via Venetian Macau US Finance
Co LLC. Sands China Ltd's units Venetian Macau Ltd and Venetian
Orient Ltd provided guarantees.
Sands China reported a 38% increase in total net revenues
for the first quarter of 2013 to US$2bn, from US$1.45bn a year
earlier. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA increased 39% to US$626m for
the same period, compared to US$450.5m the previous year. Net
income increased 62% to US$453.4m, compared to US$279.3m.