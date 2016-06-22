MILAN, June 22 Quaestio Capital Management, which manages Italian bank rescue fund Atlante, said on Wednesday the European Central Bank had authorised it to take a stake of more than 50 percent in Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI.

The Italian regional bank has launched a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) initial share offer to plug a capital shortfall and avoid being wound down. The offer to current shareholders ends on Wednesday.

A source close to the matter told Reuters earlier on Wednesday take-up for the offer stood at around 1 percent and that the IPO would likely fail. ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)