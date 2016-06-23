MILAN, June 23 Italy's Veneto Banca said on Thursday shareholders had taken up only 2.22 percent of its 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) initial share offering, paving the way for the regional bank to be taken over by rescue fund Atlante.

The offer reserved to the bank's 88,000 existing shareholders ended on Wednesday. Institutional buyers have until 1100 GMT on Friday to subscribe to the offer, but a source close to the deal said on Wednesday they were not expected to show much interest.

Under Italian rules on minimum free float levels, a take-up of at least 25 percent would be necessary for Veneto Banca to list as planned. A failed IPO would hand control of Veneto Banca to Atlante, which has committed to take on any unsold shares provided it can gain a majority stake in the lender. ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, ediitng by Silvia Aloisi)