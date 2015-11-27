MILAN Nov 27 Italian cooperative lender Veneto Banca said the European Central Bank had asked it tackle worsening credit quality and monitor legal risks following a supervisory review.

Veneto Banca, one of 13 Italian banks under the ECB's direct supervision, is being probed by magistrates for suspicion that it misled regulators by lending money to customers who in turn bought shares in the bank.

At the end of the so-called Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process, the ECB has confirmed a minimum CET1 capital requirement for Veneto Banca of 10 percent until June 30, 2016, at which time it will rise to 10.25 percent, the bank said in a statement.

Veneto Banca's CET1 ratio stood at 7.12 percent at the end of September, but the bank said a planned 1-billion-euro share sale would add 3.9 percentage points to the to end-September level.

The bank said it had moved to comply with the ECB's recommendations regarding the worsening quality of its loan book and risks stemming from possible legal actions by its shareholders. (Reporting by Valentina Za)