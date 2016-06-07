MILAN, June 7 Italian market regulator Consob
has approved the prospectus for a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion)
initial share offering at regional lender Veneto Banca which is
due to start on Wednesday, a source close to the matter said.
The bank is raising cash to plug a capital shortfall
identified by the European Central Bank and avoid being wound
down after a 1.9 billion euro loss in 2014-2015.
The head of Intesa Sanpaolo, global coordinator for
the offer, said earlier on Tuesday the bank was set to be taken
over by Atlante, an Italian bank rescue fund that has pledged to
take on any unsold shares in the IPO.
