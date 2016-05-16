BRIEF-Imara gets orphan drug designation for sickle cell disease drug
* Imara receives orphan drug designation for lead product candidate IMR-687 for sickle cell disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN May 16 Italy's Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI has called a shareholder meeting on July 15 to vote on a legal action against former management, the bank said on Monday.
The Italian government criticised a decision by rival lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which recently voted against suing former executives and called for a different outcome in other Italian banks.
In the coming weeks Veneto Banca will launch a listing of its shares on the Milan bourse to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to fill a capital shortfall identified by European Central Bank supervisors. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Imara receives orphan drug designation for lead product candidate IMR-687 for sickle cell disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.
LONDON, Feb 2 US companies are increasingly opting to tap the European leveraged loan market attracted by the overwhelming liquidity and a progressively sophisticated investor base.