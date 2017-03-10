MILAN, March 10 Troubled Italian lender Veneto
Banca said on Friday it would give shareholders an extra week to
accept a settlement offer aimed at removing the risk of
lawsuits.
Shareholders in Veneto Banca and fellow Popolare di Vicenza
saw their savings wiped out when the two lenders were rescued
last year by state-sponsored, privately-funded bailout fund
Atlante.
The two banks are now offering to repay 169,000 shareholders
who bought stock in the last 10 years around 15 percent of
investment losses if they agree not to pursue legal action.
Veneto Banca moved the offer's deadline to March 22 from
March 15.
Reducing legal risks is a necessary condition for a state
bailout of the two banks Italy is discussing with European
authorities, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said
on Wednesday.
Veneto Banca said take-up of the offer stood at 42 percent
of shares targeted by it. The banks aim to reach an 80 percent
acceptance threshold.
