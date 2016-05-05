* Bank to launch imminently 1 bln euro cash call, IPO

* Offer comes after failed IPO of rival Popolare di Vicenza

* Italian bank bailout fund could support share offer (Adds chairman comment on bank fund)

By Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala

MARGHERA, Italy, May 5 Shareholders in Italy's Veneto Banca appointed on Thursday a new board as the regional bank prepares to launch this month a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) capital call needed to avert the threat of being wound down.

Veneto Banca is looking to raise money in a listing of its shares on the Milan bourse to fill a capital shortfall identified by European Central Bank (ECB) supervisors.

"We're under special surveillance from regulators," Stefano Ambrosini, the bank's new chairman, said after his proposed board won 58 percent of the votes at a heated day-long meeting.

"Starting from tomorrow, we need to build a path that reassures the market and is fully compliant with conditions set by supervisory authorities," he said.

Veneto Banca has said the ECB will closely vet the newly-elected directors.

Ambrosini said a recently established Italian bank bailout fund that took over fellow regional lender Popolare di Vicenza after a failed 1.5 billion euro equity raising last month was a useful tool.

"It would be silly not to use a parachute when you have it on the plane," he said.

However, he said any decision on the fund's involvement was premature and expressed confidence about the outcome of the share sale and listing.

Like Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca posted a net loss of 2 billion euros in 2014-15 as the ECB enforced writedowns of the value of bad loans and of past acquisitions.

Former managers at both lenders are under investigation by prosecutors after the ECB uncovered loans granted to depositors to buy the bank's own shares, in an artificial boost to the bank's capital.

'GRAVELY ILL'

Addressing Thursday's meeting, Chief Executive Cristiano Carrus, who will remain at the helm as director general, said the bank was turning to the market for funds as it was "gravely ill."

He said a "lengthy letter" received from market regulator Consob this week that could lead to fines being imposed on the bank.

Carrus did not disclose details of the letter and said it was too early to quantify possible fines. But he said he expected more letters from the regulator after a string of inspections relating to the bank's management between 2013-15.

Consob was looking into a number of issues, Carrus said, including whether the bank acted properly toward its customers and the way it set the price of its own shares - a common process for unlisted Italian banks which have shareholders vote each year on a stock price decided by the board.

Veneto Banca is set to price its shares at a fraction of last year's price of 30.5 euros each. Popolare di Vicenza priced its initial public offering at 0.10 euro a share, down from a share price of 48 euros last year.

Among shareholders that could see the value of their holding in Veneto Banca diminish is U.S. bank JP Morgan Chase & Co , which in 2015 received 900,000 shares in the bank as partial payment for a deal with Veneto Banca.

Veneto Banca bought a 206 million euro portfolio of lifetime mortgages from JP Morgan in February 2015 and used shares valued at 39.5 euros apiece to pay part of what it owed.

Veneto Banca said in a document prepared for Thursday's meeting the deal with JP Morgan was among transactions Consob was examining.

JP Morgan's offices in Italy declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8750 euro) (Editing by Mark Potter and G Crosse)