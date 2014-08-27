MILAN Aug 27 Italy's Veneto Banca posted a net profit of 8.4 million euros in the first six months of the year helped by higher interest income, it said on Wednesday.

The unlisted Italian lender, one of 15 targeted by a pan-European review of banking assets which ends in October, said its best-quality Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 10.46 percent after it raised 474 million euros in cash from investors this month.

The bank's CET 1 capital ratio was 8.56 percent at the end of June, just above an 8 percent threshold set by the ECB for banks in the review. Asset sales are set to add another 0.87 percentage points to the core capital ratio, it said.

Veneto Banca agreed in August to sell controlling stakes in its BIM and IPIBI units.

The bank said net non-performing loans stood at 1.42 billion euros at the end of June, after writedowns of 162 million euros in period. The figure compares with writedowns of 186 million euros a year earlier.

Veneto Banca, which underwent a management overhaul after an audit from Italy's banking regulator, said the central bank had fined board members and auditors in charge at the time for 2.7 million euros. (Reporting by Valentina Za)