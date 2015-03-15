MILAN, March 15 Unlisted Italian cooperative lender Veneto Banca said on Sunday it had hired investment bank Rothschild to advise it over possible strategic options as government reforms open up scope for mergers.

Italy's government has moved to turn the largest cooperative banks, including Veneto Banca, into joint-stock companies.

The reform, expected to be approved in parliament by the end of March, is seen forcing banks to drop ownership limits and a rule giving shareholders in cooperative lenders one vote each.

Such rules have in the past allowed small shareholders in "popolari" banks to block unwanted change, including tie-ups. Analysts now expects banks to engage in defensive mergers to boost their size and profitability.

"The board is working with determination and timeliness to be able to seize possible opportunities that may arise in coming months," Chairman Francesco Favotto said in a statement.

The bank said it would seek to become a joint-stock company as quickly as possible and would assess its options with the help of Rothschild.

Veneto Banca is one of 13 Italian lenders that are under direct supervision of the European Central Bank. It has been scrutinised by the ECB during a year-long health check of lenders across the euro zone that ended in October.

The bank posted a net loss of 650 million euros last year hit by writedowns on doubtful loans and goodwill impairments as it took into account the outcome of the check up.

The Bank of Italy had told Veneto Banca in the past to look at possible mergers and the bank had previously hired Goldman Sachs to assess options.