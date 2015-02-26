(Fixes typographical error in lead)

MILAN Feb 26 Unlisted lender Veneto Banca said on Thursday that the European Central Bank had set a transitional Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 10 percent as a specific capital requirement for the bank.

The bank had a CET 1 of 9.7 percent at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)