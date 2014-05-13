UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN May 13 Unlisted Italian bank Veneto Banca said on Tuesday it would issue shares in a planned capital increase for up to 490 million euros ($671.6 million) at 36 euros each.
The bank said in a statement the shares were priced at an 8.86 percent discount to the 39.5 euros that shareholders had set in April.
Each year the bank's board recommends a per share value to shareholders, based on a number of factors including past and expected profitability.
Veneto Banca is one of 15 Italian lenders under review by the European Central Bank in a check-up of banking assets across the euro zone this year.
The bank is set to convert a 350 million euro bond into equity to bring its highest-quality Common Equity Tier 1 capital above a minimum threshold set by the ECB in the review.
The bank also said it had successfully placed a five-year 500 million euro bond on Tuesday in less than three hours. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman)
