MILAN May 11 Suitors interested in a possible
tie-up with Veneto Banca have submitted their expressions of
interest to the adviser of the unlisted Italian cooperative
lender, its chairman said on Monday.
Veneto Banca, targeted by a landmark reform of the sector
like other large cooperative lenders, has hired Rothschild to
assess alternatives. It is looking at possible mergers with
another bank, listed or not, but also at continuining on a
standalone basis.
Chairman Francesco Favotto said the bank aimed to take a
decision on strategic options and turn into a joint-stock
company by the end of the year.
"Among non-listed rivals it's clear that the potential
partner is Popolare di Vicenza," he said, declining to mention
potential suitors among listed banks.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za, editing
by Francesca Landini)