BRIEF-Fintech firm Blockchain raises $40 mln in Lakestar-led funding
* Raised $40 million in a Series B led by Lakestar with participation from GV, Nokota Management, Digital Currency Group and some existing investors
June 15 Venetus Partners LP managing partner Nick Graziano wrote to investors on Thursday that he will be shutting down his activist hedge fund, following a "very difficult decision" to step away from the markets for a period of time.
Graziano, a former partner at Corvex Management LP, wrote that funds Venetus Partners Master Fund LP and Venetus SPV Master I LP would wind down. He added that his firm had solid returns since inception, and the reasons for shutting the funds were personal and not business-related, according to the letter which was seen by Reuters.
The co-founder of Venetus, Chad Fauser, was a former partner at activist fund Trian Partners (Reporting by Michael Fhaherty in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Philippine stock exchange says board declared cash dividend equivalent to a total of 7 pesos per share to stockholders of record as of 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BOARD APPROVES TO JOIN TIKEHAU CAPITAL IN A 50% JV FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THE 100% LP INTERESTS IN FII FUND, MANAGED BY THE FONDO ITALIANO D'INVESTIMENTO SGR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)