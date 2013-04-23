(Adds dropped word in lead paragraph)
By Pablo Garibian
CARACAS, April 23 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro named a new acting head of its U.S. diplomatic mission in
Washington on Tuesday and sent an offer of dialogue after
attacking the United States for "interference" in a row over his
election.
Disputes between Venezuela and the United States were common
during Hugo Chavez's 14-year socialist rule of Venezuela,
leaving both nations without ambassadors in each other's
capitals.
Maduro, who won an election this month to replace Chavez
after his death from cancer, has wavered between reaching out to
the U.S. government and condemning its policies in the same
uncompromising terms as his predecessor.
In an address on live on TV, Maduro called for "respect" and
"dialogue" while naming Calixto Ortega, an ally and member of
Venezuela's delegation to the Latin American parliament, to the
post of charge d'affaires in Washington.
"We want to have the best ties with all the world's
governments, and the U.S. government, but on the basis of
respect. There can be no threats," said Maduro.
Last week, Maduro blasted the United States for "brutal" and
"vulgar" meddling in supporting opposition calls for a vote
recount after the April 14 election.
Maduro won the vote by less than 2 percent, leaving
opposition leader Henrique Capriles fuming at what he said were
thousands of irregularities that skewed the result.
"As we don't have ambassadors, we have for a while been
considering naming a new charge d'affaires to our embassy in
Washington," Maduro said.
"I have decided to name Calixto Ortega so that dialogue with
U.S. society may increase, with the universities, the academic
world, the social and union world, the Afro-American community,
the Latino community, Congress, senators, representatives, the
economic, trade and energy sectors."
Despite the years of diplomatic spats, oil has continued to
flow north unabated.
Venezuela, an OPEC member with the world's largest oil
reserves, sends between 900,000 and one million barrels per day
to the United States, its biggest export market.
"We hope one day to have respectful relations with the
United States, a dialogue between equals, state-to-state,"
Maduro said. "Sooner rather than later, the elites running the
United States will have to realize there is a new, independent,
sovereign and dignified Latin America."
While filling in for the cancer-ridden Chavez last year,
Maduro had opened a back-channel with a U.S. State Department
official, but ended that after perceived criticism by Washington
of Venezuela's democratic credentials.
Chavez came to replace Cuba's Fidel Castro as Latin
America's main U.S. critic in the region - a mantle up for grabs
since his death.
(Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga.; Writing by Andrew
Cawthorne; editing by Christopher Wilson)