CARACAS, July 7 Delta Air Lines will run
only one flight a week to Venezuela instead of one a day because
of difficulties repatriating revenue through the country's
exchange controls, the company said on Monday.
Venezuela requires airlines to sell tickets in local bolivar
currency, but carriers say they are not receiving approval from
the exchange control board to turn those earnings back into
dollars.
The dispute has led nearly a dozen airlines including
American Airlines to reduce or suspend service. The
International Airline Transport Association (IATA) says the
industry has the equivalent of $4 billion trapped in the South
American country.
"Effective August 1st, 2014, Delta Air Lines will reduce its
daily service between Atlanta and Caracas to a weekly service,
operating from Atlanta to Caracas on Saturdays and returning
from Caracas to Atlanta on Sundays," Delta said in a statement.
A spokeswoman said in an email that "the debt created over
the past several years due to currency issues made us take a
business decision to minimize our risk."
The IATA last month said the Venezuelan government was being
"wilfully irresponsible" in preventing airlines from
repatriating ticket revenue.
American Airlines cut weekly flights between the
United States and Venezuela to just 10 from 48 previously as of
July 2, with Miami now the only direct U.S. destination.
President Nicolas Maduro has threatened to kick out airlines
that halt flights or restrict service. He recently said a cut
in availability of foreign flights was because airlines were
using more of their fleet to fly to Brazil for the World Cup.
The government in recent weeks had said it would allow
airlines to repatriate revenue at a rate of around 50 bolivars
per dollar, from roughly 11 bolivars currently. But the local
airlines association this month said that change had been put on
hold indefinitely.
