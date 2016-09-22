(Adds U.S. comment, background)
BERLIN, Sept 22 International airlines have
requested antitrust immunity from the United States to allow
them to discuss routes to Venezuela, which is blocking ticket
revenues from leaving the country, the International Air
Transport Association said on Thursday.
Airlines have around $3.8 billion in revenues trapped in
Venezuela due to currency controls. Several, including American
Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Lufthansa
, have cut back on routes or stopped flying to the
country altogether.
IATA said airlines did not want to harm competition and
that holding discussions on routes would allow them to keep
flights going to Venezuela. It said it was seeking immunity from
the United States, which prohibits route and price coordination,
because airlines in the Americas were the most impacted by
Venezuela's policies.
A spokesman for the U.S. Transportation Department, which
can grant airlines antitrust immunity, declined to comment.
The South American country's socialist government has
compelled carriers to sell tickets in bolivars but made
converting the sales into U.S. dollars difficult, requiring
approval to get money out of the country.
The Venezuelan Bolivar has been plummeting, reducing the
foreign currency value of the local ticket sales, further eaten
away by a massive inflation, which reached 181 percent in 2015
according to official figures.
"We urge the U.S. government to quickly grant airlines
immunity to discuss joint action to keep Venezuela connected,"
IATA Director-General Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.
The request, for immunity for one year after the date of
approval, is for airlines authorised to provide services for
Venezuela and is not limited to U.S. carriers, a spokesman for
IATA said.
IATA, which represents around 265 airlines accounting for 83
percent of global air traffic, said Venezuela had approved one
request to repatriate funds in 2015 and only one so far.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan in Berlin; Additional reporting by
Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)