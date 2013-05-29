CARACAS May 29 A World Bank arbitration
tribunal has thrown out a compensation claim by a subsidiary of
Taiwanese state oil company CPC Corp for
nationalization of assets in Venezuela, state oil company PDVSA
said.
The tribunal determined that CPC subsidiary OPIC Karimun was
not protected by a bilateral investment treaty, which was a
pre-requisite for hearing the claim, PDVSA said in a statement
late on Tuesday.
"Once again, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela triumphs
in a case at the International Center for Settlement of
Investment Disputes (ICSID)," the statement said.
Like other foreign companies affected by takeovers during
late President Hugo Chavez's socialist rule, OPIC filed a case
over the loss in 2007 of its minority stake in two exploration
projects in the Gulf of Paria.
The World Bank tribunal confirmed on its web site that a
decision had been given on Tuesday. It said one of the three
arbitrators had dissented, but gave no further details.
Venezuela faces about 20 cases at the tribunal due to the
wave of nationalizations under Chavez's 14-year rule of the
South American OPEC member with the world's largest oil
reserves. He died in March after a two-year battle with cancer.
(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Brian Ellsworth and
