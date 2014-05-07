Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
CARACAS May 6 A World Bank panel said on Tuesday it has rejected Venezuela's request to change the arbitrators reviewing a dispute over compensation sought by U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips for 2007 expropriations.
The International Centre for Resolution of Investment Disputes, or ICSID, in March shot down Venezuela's appeal for a new hearing to contest a 2013 partial ruling that it failed to act in good faith in compensation negotiations with Conoco.
The dispute dates from then-President Hugo Chavez's socialist government's takeover of oil projects in 2007 including two multi-billion dollar heavy oil operations in the vast Orinoco Belt.
Venezuela had sought to remove Kenneth Keith and L. Yves Fortier from the panel hearing the case, complaining of their "general negative attitude" and "propensity to decide by 'sheer fiat.'"
Conoco said the request constituted "meritless and desperate delaying tactics by Venezuela."
Despite formally withdrawing from ICSID in 2013, Venezuela still faces about 20 claims stemming largely from compensation disputes over the late Chavez's wave of nationalizations. (Reporting by Diego Ore, writing Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Ken Wills)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity prices.