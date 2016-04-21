(Adds Venezuela likely to contest decision)
CARACAS, April 21 An international arbitration
center has ordered Venezuela to pay British cattle company
Vestey Group nearly $100 million for the nationalization of
cattle ranches, pilling fresh pressure on the cash-strapped
leftist government.
Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez in 2005 sent in
soldiers to seize major ranches and repopulate rural areas
largely abandoned since Venezuela's oil industry took off in the
1920s.
Chavez's nationalization drive, which also included the
energy and steel industries, has landed Venezuela in dozens of
major arbitration disputes, many of which have come to fruition
in recent years.
The latest decision by the International Centre for
Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) comes at a terrible
time for the OPEC member, which is reeling from a tumble in oil
prices.
ICSID ordered Venezuela pay $98 million plus interest,
according to a copy of the award seen by Reuters. The award was
not yet available on the center's website.
Specialized site Investment Arbitration Reporter first
announced the award.
Venezuela has sought to annul or challenge several recent
arbitration disputes.
Diego Brian Gosis, a lawyer for Venezuela, said the next
steps were still being analyzed, but that the most-likely option
was that Venezuela would seek to annul part or all of the award.
Vestey Group, a meat products company owned by Britain's
Vestey family, began operations in Venezuela at the start of the
20th century.
Chavez handed a thousand farmers the vast nationalized
cattle land, though many who came hoping to grow arable crops
found their harvest wiped out by flooding. Critics of Chavez's
drive to break up big ranches say most of them are in swampy
plains only suitable for cattle raising.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Tom Brown and Alan
Crosby)